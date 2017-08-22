Bowden bags four goals as Saints romp to big victory

Josh Bowden led the way as Brackley Town Saints hit the goal trail at Burnham in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash.

Saints thumped Burnham 8-0 in the premier division fixture with Bowden bagging four goals.

Following an improved performance on Tuesday at Abingdon United, Saints manager Gordon Kille went with the same attacking formation.

Saints broke the deadlock in the second minute when the in-form Bowden shot across the keeper into the far corner of the net. James Hammond scored his first senior goal from the edge of the area four minutes later before driving forward and shooting just over the bar.

With Saints in complete control it was no surprise when Alex Stott cut in from the left and curled a sweet shot inside the far post to score his first goal of the season in the 15th minute.

Five minutes later Matt Johnson picked up the ball, surrounded by Burnham players, just inside their half and sped towards goal before playing a perfectly timed pass into the path of Bowden who made no mistake with the finish.

Possession for Burnham was rare and when they did try to play forward the Saints defenders were well organised, disciplined and strong enough to quell any danger quickly, before staying composed on the ball to restart another attack.

Skipper Lewis Baldwin was denied by a great tackle from Callum Betts before he worked a good shooting opportunity but then shot over the bar.

More good work from Johnson provided another chance for the irrepressible Bowden, his shot was well saved by Burnham keeper Sam Bunting but Chris Jordan pounce on the loose ball and fired into the net.

The first half misery for Burnham was compounded when straight from the restart Saints regained possession and Hammond got his second goal.

After the restart, a free-kick by James Watts went just over the bar before Burnham had their best period of the game. Although Burnham worked hard to get back into the game the Saints defence, superbly led from the centre by Sam Hartley and Joe Ward, dealt with everything calmly and the Saints goal was rarely under threat.

The seventh goal arrived when Dan Middleton delivered an inch-perfect cross for Bowden to head home and complete his hat-trick. Hammond was denied by another fine save by Bunting but Bowden got his fourth goal following a great run on the left from Callum Williams.