Boss hails Louis after he breaks club record

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has hailed the impact Jefferson Louis has made since his arrival at the club.

Louis has scored in every game so far, bagging seven goals in the Evo-Stik Southern League and one in the Emirates FA Cup. By scoring against Frome Town in Saturday’s premier division defeat, Louis broke the 50-year club record of the legendary Tony Jacques.

And Ford will be hoping the veteran striker can add to his tally against Thatcham Town in Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford, who worked hard to bring Louis to the club in the summer, said: “Jefferson Louis hasn’t exceeded my expectations, I knew what he would bring to us. It’s a fantastic record for him, to score in all seven of the opening games, and I thought he was our best player against Redditch, he led the line really well.

“He got a bit frustrated because we don’t put crosses in early enough for him. I told the players at halftime we’ve got the league’s top scorer in our team and we don’t get the ball into him early enough!

“Jefferson has also been a great role model for the younger players and I thought he was our best player by a long way against Redditch.”