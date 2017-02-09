Boost for Ford as he looks to the future

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says he has been galvanised for the final third of the campaign.

The Puritans manager has been boosted by two appointments, one on the field and one off it.

Ford said that he already spoken to his coaching staff about next season and what they felt was needed to maintain the improvement at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. One was a left-sided defender and the other was a scout to check up on the opposition.

Both positions have now been filled.

Tom Bradbury made an impressive debut in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern clash against Cambridge City. And, at the same game, Ford met up again with former Puritans’ defender Andy Wallbridge.

Ford said: “There are a few things which are exciting me at the moment. We’re already starting to think about next season and we’ve now got the two things I was after.

“I spoke with Andy Wallbridge on Saturday and he was keen to get involved, so it’s great to have someone looking at the opposition for us.

“Getting another left-sided defender was the other thing I wanted and Tom Bradbury fits that bill perfectly.”

On Saturday, the Puritans travel to Biggleswade Town where Ford will be looking for his side to build on last weekend’s premier division victory over Cambridge. Conor McDonagh and Luke Carnell who have tight hamstrings, should be okay for Saturday.

Ford said: “I can’t wait for Saturday, it’s good to be back on the bike. I will be going there expecting my team to play well and I just hope that will be good enough to get the result.”