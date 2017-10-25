Bettles at the double as Town bounce back and go up to third

Jake Bettles struck twice as Daventry Town moved up to third place in the United Counties League.

Town bounced back from Saturday’s defeat at Desborough Town to win 3-1 at second-placed Newport Pagnell Town in Tuesday’s premier division clash.

Ross Harris returned to the back four along side Rico Alexander, Kieran Fitzgerald missed out with a back injury while Iustin Cerga replaced Ant O’Connor in goal.

Newport went ahead in the fourth minute when a free-kick was met by Josh Winters whose header looped over Cerga.

The game remained an even affair and Adam Creaney’s free-kick went just wide.

Town deservedly equalised in the 26th minute. Creaney’s excellent cross into the box and was met by Bettles who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Shortly afterwards former Town striker Tom Liversedge went into the book for a poor challenge and was quickly followed by centre half Rico Alexander for kicking the ball away.

It took a great save from Cerga keeper to prevent the Swans regaining the lead. Town twice went close, Jordan Orosz’s effort hit the bar before his tricky run into the box ended with a cross that flashed across the face of the goal.

Town went ahead just before halftime when Creaney’s free-kick was headed home by Tommy McGowan.

The Swans had the bulk of the possession in the second half but failed to trouble Cerga and Town always looked dangerous on the break with the pace of Orosz, Creaney, Bettles and Dumbleton.

The match was settled in the 70th minute when Orosz put an inch perfect ball through which Bettles ran on to and finished with ease.

Town entertain Wellingborough Town on Saturday. 3pm kick off.