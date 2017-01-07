Bell spot-on to Puritans earn three more points

For the second game running Mark Bell came off the bench to bag all three points for Banbury United.

Bell struck home a late penalty as the Puritans won 1-0 at Dorchester Town in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash.

Manager Mike Ford started with the same side that had beaten Leamington in Monday’s derby and they repaid his faith by making it back-to-back premier division wins. But, once again, it was substitute Bell who proved the difference between the two sides.

After a quiet opening period United began to have much the better of the first half. Zac McEachran released Callum White down the right and he put in a low cross for Conor McDonagh but the United striker’s shot from the edge of the area went just wide.

Moments later Martin Asiedu Ofosu released McDonagh down the right and his cross found the incoming George Nash who saw his shot well blocked by a defender. United continued to have the better of the remainder of the half but there was little to trouble either custodian.

United resumed dominance in the second half. Marvin Martin’s corner was only cleared back to him but his low cross went right across the six-yard box with no-one able to get a final touch on the ball.

A good forward run by McEachran to the edge of the area saw him put Jack Self through on the left hand side of the box but his shot from a narrow angle was comfortably saved by Shane Murphy.

United totally dominated with Dorchester offering little going forward albeit defending well under a lot of pressure. Late pressure saw Self flick the ball through from the edge of the area to substitute Darius Browne, who hit the side-netting from a narrow angle.

Despite United’s dominance it looked as though they would have to make do with a point.

But, with four minutes to go, Martin’s cross was handled by Jason Brookes at the near post and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Bell stepped up and competently fired the ball home to the Murphy’s left into the top corner of the net.