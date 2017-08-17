Armson is happy to be a Saint, says boss Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin insists star man James Armson is staying at St James Park.

Armson’s silky skills were once again on display in Tuesday’s victory over Nuneaton Town. Armson didn’t get on the score sheet but he bagged four goals in a 14-minute spell at North Ferriby United on Saturday and Wilkin knows there is still much more to come from the player he first worked with at Nuneaton.

James Armson is a very capable player, as good as there is in that number ten role at this level Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “James Armson is a very capable player, as good as there is in that number ten role at this level. There has obviously been interest from bigger clubs but we’re delighted to have him here.

“He enjoys it here and that is a major part of why he is doing so well here. I worked with James previously at Nuneaton and he’s continued to develop as a player.

“He’s in a very good place at the moment and we want him to maintain that. If a big club came along for James we would not stand in his way but while he’s with us we’ll try to keep improving him and hopefully he can take us to a better place.”

Wilkin is more than happy with the way his side has started the season, with four wins from four games, but this week took striker Aaron Williams on a six-month loan from Newport County.