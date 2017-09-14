Armson boost for Saints as Wilkin looks to a cup run

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin got a boost in the build-up to Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie at Kingstonian.

Jimmy Armson, who has missed the last two Vanarama National League North games through injury, may be back sooner than anticipated.

Wilkin said: “Jimmy Armson got 21 goals last season and probably created as many again so he’s going to be a big miss. But he’s started some light running and we’re hoping he will be back sooner than the five weeks which we thought he may be out for.”

Saints have missed their talisman but bounced back from Saturday’s first defeat of the season at Salford City to earn a point at Alfreton Town in midweek. Lee Ndlovu gave Saints the 15th minute lead but that only lasted three minutes as Craig Westcarr popped up to equalise.

Tuesday’s draw came on the back of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford where Jack Redshaw bagged a goal in each half.

Wilkin said: “It was tough at Salford but we didn’t do ourselves justice, we were much better at Alfreton and did enough to win it. The draw steadied the ship but the players were disappointed that they didn’t pick up all three points.

“It was disappointing to lose our unbeaten record at Salford but we’ve only lost once in 11 games so I can’t really have any complaints about that. We’ve been on a great run.

“Salford scored at good times and managed the game well so credit must go to them. There were few chances really at either end but we did not convert key moments into the goal that could have changed the game.”

Now it’s Saturday’s second qualifying round tie which Saints must turn their attentions to and, given their exploits in getting through to the latter rounds in recent seasons, they will be confident of getting a positive result at the Bostik Football League outfit on Saturday. Kingstonian are mid-table in the premier division but Wilkin will not be taking anything for granted.

He added: “It’s always easier to be the underdogs but we’ve dealt with expectancy in the competition and if we play to the level we’re capable of we should be okay. But we will not be complacent.”