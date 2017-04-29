Armson bags a brace as Saints see off Celtic on final day

James Armson bagged a brace as Brackley Town finally found their scoring form at St James Park.

Saints beat already relegated Stalybridge Celtic 5-2 in the final game of the Vanarama National League North campaign.

Saints began brightly in Saturday’s game and keeper Grant Shenton twice denied Armson, blocking a far post header before making a flying save from Saints’ top scorer. David Moyo was also denied by the Celtic keeper but Lee Ndolvu could have better when he fired wide from the edge of the box.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Armson rounded Shenton and slotted home despite the efforts of Danny Morton to keep the ball out.

Saints doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Armson smashed Moyo’s cross against the underside of the bar but his follow up was adjudged to have crossed the line. Saints increased their lead in the 40th minute with Moyo again the provider, his cross found Ndlovu who tapped-in from close range.

The game was put firmly out of Celtic’s reach five minutes after the restart when the roles were reversed with the unmarked Moyo getting on the end of Ndolvu’s cross to head home.

Celtic had their moments before they pulled a goal back in the 55th minute when Adam Mather released Aaron Chalmers who found Porya Ahmadi and he cut inside to curl a great effort over Laurie Walker.

Ahmadi twice went close before he was fouled by Luke Graham at an 82nd minute corner and Gary Gee scored from the ensuing spot-kick.

Celtic enjoyed their best spell of the game with James Roberts firing over from a tight angle, as did Ahmadi while Chalmers headed wide from a free-kick. Celtic sensed a late point but Saints held tight and in stoppage-time Steve Diggin raced through to make the points safe.