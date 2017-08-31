Ndlovu maintains impressive start to earn three points

Brackley Town maintained their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League North campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Kidderminster Harriers on Monday.

Saints won it with goals in each half from Lee Ndlovu and Jimmy Armson with his sixth goal of the season.

Harriers, who finished second last season, were second best throughout as Saints returned to winning ways after Saturday’s goal-less draw at Chorley to stay joint top with Harrogate Town, coincidentally Saints’ next opponents.

Ndlovu and Aaron Williams had both brought saves from keeper Brandon Hall before Ndlovu put his side in front in the 27th minute.

Alex Gudger was fouled by Elton Ngwatala and from the resulting free-kick, Shane Byrne’s whipped cross was headed bullet-like by Ndlovu past Hall giving the keeper no chance to react.

The home side created two more golden chances to score before the break. First Ndlovu burst through and selflessly passed to Williams whose shot was blocked on the line. Then Ndlovu hooked his shot just over after Gudger had headed Byrne’s free-kick across goal as Kidderminster lived dangerously.

After the interval Armson shot weakly when well placed and Luke Graham’s headed goal was ruled out by the referee before Saints doubled their advantage on 68 minutes.

Williams chased down a lost cause before crossing for Armson whose header was beautifully directed beyond Hall to register his sixth goal of the season.

The visitors rarely threatened Danny Lewis’ goal as Saints ran out deserved winners in front of a bumper crowd.