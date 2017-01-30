Title-chasers prove too strong for plucky Sports

Easington Sports will hope to get back to winning ways at Old Woodstock Town following back-to-back UHLSport Hellenic League defeats.

Title-chasing Fairford Town won 3-0 at Addison Road where all three goals in the second half of a dour Division One West affair.

Sports, who lost 4-0 at Fairford earlier in the campaign, proved a harder nut to crack this time and they frustrated the visitors for long periods in the first half.

Jack Goode saved well from Levi Cox but, that chance apart, the visitors struggled to break through the Sports’ defence well marshalled by the impressive Arron Dosanjh. Sports also failed to create any clear openings with both sides hitting too many hopeful long balls.

After the restart Dan Drewett fired into the side-netting but, having defended so well in the first half, Sports were quickly undone by two set-pieces shortly after the resumption. Fairford broke the deadlock from a corner when Goode punched clear but when the ball came back into the six-yard box Matt Boucher headed home from close range.

Sports had hardly recovered than they were 2-0 down following another corner. Sports again failed to clear and Cox forced the ball over the line despite the appeals that it had not crossed the line.

Sports pushed for an equaliser for the remainder of the game but were caught out on a counter attack near the end with Lee Smith adding a third goal.