Spaull bags the winner as Sports get back on track

Mike Spaull hit the only goal of the game as Easington Sports bounced back to winning ways in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Sports won 1-0 at Clanfield 85 in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

Despite facing the elements in the first half, Sports created the better openings and Tom Smith’s header from Spaull’s cross was tipped over by Jamie Zoldan.

The only goal arrived in the 15th minute when Smith won possession and released Joe Eyre on the left flank and his pin-point low cross was turned in at the far post by Spaull.

Zac Oliver cut inside and fired over as Clanfield looked for a quick reply while Andrew Stidder shot over from another Spaull cross.

After the restart, Eyre cut into the box but was thwarted by Zoldan at his near post. At the other end, Callum Miller missed Clanfield’s best chance when he failed to take advantage of mix-up in the Sports’ defence, shooting wide with the open goal at his mercy.

Sports had a great chance to double their advantage when Smith put Stidder away but Zoldan superbly tipped over his chip from the edge of the box. From the ensuing corner Stidder shot over before both Sports substitutes combined to create another opening when Nat Lewars set-up Antoni Torres who was denied by Zoldan and Charlie Hill could only fire wide when the ball ran free.

Sports were reduced to ten men in the 82nd minute when Smith got a straight red card for a poor challenge but they comfortably held on to pick up three points.