Mann denies Saints three points with late penalty

Brackley Town Saints produced a second half performance of real quality and character but had to be content with a solitary UHLSport Hellenic League point at Tuffley Rovers.

Saints looked odds-on to take all three premier division points before having victory snatched from them once again in the final moments from the penalty spot in the 3-3 draw.

Tuffley started better and Alex O’Leary gave Rovers the lead midway through the first half. Just before the break, a long clearance fell behind the Saints defence and Warren Mann ran through to double Tuffley’s lead.

Midway through the second half Matt Johnson picked out Chris Jordan who finished clinically to bring Saints back into the game. Moments later there was nothing the Rover’s keeper could do to prevent the equaliser, this time Jordan setting up Johnson to score.

A minute before the end of normal time Johnson played the ball into the path of substitute Alex Stott and he fired home. But in the final minute the home side were awarded a penalty and Mann stepped up to equalise.