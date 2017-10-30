Lewars’ late winner seals it but Sports are given a scare

Nathaniel Lewars hit his first goal for Easington Sports to book a place in the third round of the Oxon Senior Cup.

Sports overcame Oxon Senior League high fliers Freeland 2-1 at Addison Road in Saturday’s second round tie.

The UHLSport Hellenic League side started the brighter of the two sides in the first half and good combination play in midfield allowed Sports to get in behind the defence down both flanks through Joe Eyre and Andrew Stidder. The clearer cut chances fell to Sports with Eyre an Stidder having shots blocked on the line.

The visitors’ keeper also made to fine saves while Freeland competed well and posed a threat on the counter attack. Some neat play in midfield nearly unlocked the Sports defence but Adam Rimmer was alert coming off his line clearing up the danger.

The deadlock was eventually broken on the stroke of halftime when Callum Convey threaded a ball through for Stidder and he shot across the keeper from the corner of the area.

After the restart it was the visitors turn to get in behind the Sports defence and Rimmer had to be alert to smother a low cross into the box. But Freeland equalised five minutes into the second half when the ball was cut back for Tom McCudden to finish well from six yards.

Freeland went on to have their best spell of the tie. McCudden showed great pace down the left flank, providing some good early balls into the box and the visitors also hit the post. Rimmer pulled off the save of the match to tip another shot from McCudden, destined for the top corner, around the post.

But Sports weathered the storm and substitute Antoni Torres changed the game, offering different attacking options. It was Torres’ pass in the 74th minute that Lewars raced on to before going around the keeper and slotting home from a tight angle.

Sports finished the match comfortably on top again, creating half chances but in the end it was Lewars’ goal which separated the two sides.

Ardely United cruised past lowly Henley Town 3-0 in their tie with all three goals coming in the second half.

Deon Gallacher broke the deadlock four minutes after the restart but Ardley had to wait until the 70th minute before Conor Harris doubled his side’s advantage. Gallacher grabbed his second goal in the final minute as the Division One West leaders eased through.

Ardley are back in action on Tuesday when they entertain Letcombe.