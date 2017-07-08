Hooky girls ensuring football thrives

Women’s football will be in the spotlight this month when the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 Finals get under way in Holland.

Closer to home, Hook Norton may not have a senior side this season after the first team had to pull out of the UHLSport Hellenic League, but it’s not all doom and gloom at The Bourne where the club runs a successful girls football team.

Hook Norton FC Under 15 girls football coaches Cindy Taylor and Phil Heath NNL-171006-183610009

Hook Norton Girls FC was set up in 2012, the brainchild of Vanessa Porter, who saw a bunch of enthusiastic, sporty girls who wanted to play football and have fun.

She recruited Cindy Taylor to help and together they ran the team for two years, playing friendlies and gaining knowledge of the game.

In 2014, Hooky joined the Oxford Mail Girls Football League and now play 11-a-side. Ex-professional Phil Heath started coaching the team after his daughter Gaby joined in 2016.

Heath played for more than 12 years, playing 264 games and scoring 22 goals mainly for Stoke City, Oxford United and Cardiff City.

His philosophy is to improve the girls technically, identify their strengths and weaknesses and coach so that all the girls can achieve their full potential and, in doing so, have a fun time as well.

The club is looking for new players in all positions for the new season. For training times and further details contact Cindy Taylor 07702 594980.