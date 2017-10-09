Convey is spot-on as Sports cruise into the next round

Callum Convey bagged another brace as Easington Sports cruised into the next round of the Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup.

The UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West side proved too strong for division two new boys Newent Town in Saturday’s first round tie at Addsion Road where they won 3-0.

In an even first period, Town went close when John Thomas fired over and Dorian Collins got the better of Arron Dosanjh but shot wide. In between, Josh Rose headed wide and Convey’s low drive was saved by Alex Goode.

Sport broke the deadlock when Mike Spaul cut inside and saw his low drive turned around the post by Goode. But from Lewis Travers’ ensuing corner, James Montague, who had only just come on to replace the injured Dosanjh, fired home.

Sports got on top after the restart and Convey’s free-kick was saved by Goode before the hosts doubled their advantage. Nathaniel Lewars was fouled in the box at a corner kick and Convey sent Goode the wrong way from the ensuing spot-kick.

Adam Rimmer denied Collins from a rare break before Sports wrapped it up in stoppage-time when Convey converted his second spot-kick following a foul on substitute Antonio Torres.

But Brackley Town Saints exited the competition, beaten 2-1 at Shrivenham.

The premier division side forced a couple of early corners but, from their first real attack, Shrivenham caught the Saints defence flat-footed and Adam Bright finished comfortably.

Saints were reduced to ten men after the restart when Ryan Knight was shown a second yellow card following a tackle. But finally the away team’s pressure paid off when a good passing move found Chris Jordan on the edge of the Shrivenham area and he cut back inside to find the bottom corner of the net.

But, with just ten minutes left and Saints defenders waiting for the offside flag, Shrivenham substitute Danny Hale grabbed the winner.

Leaders Ardley United have still to drop a point this season and they beat New College 3-0 in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

Goals either side of the break from Deon Gallacher and Tom Moore put the leaders in control before the returning Troy Bryan grabbed the third goal.