Convey bags brace as Sports produce glowing performance

It was a night many connected with Easington Sports over the years probably thought they may never witness - a match under lights at Addison Road.

But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Sports thumped North Leigh United in their first UHLSport Hellenic League match under the club’s new floodlights.

Callum Convey bagged a brace as Sports bounced back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Cheltenham Saracens to beat North Leigh 4-0 in Tuesday’s Division One West clash.

Sports started well and Tom Smith headed on for Charlie Hill who turned inside but was denied by a smart save from Jack Griffiths. Hill’s header released Convey who shot wide and Arron Dosanjh headed over from a Lewis Travers corner.

But Sports broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when a near post corner from Travers was volleyed home by Josh Rose.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men following a second yellow card and Convey saw his lob beat Griffiths before being cleared by a defender.

After the restart, Sports got the vital second goal when the impressive Nathaniel Lewars crossed for Mike Spaull to score at the near post. Corey Forbes fired over on a rare attack for the visitors but Sports continued to create the better chances.

Lewars shot just wide at the near post, Conor Grant was denied by Griffiths and Hill headed over from a good position before Convey fired home a 20 yard free-kick. Convey bagged his second goal in the closing stages after being released by James Montague.

Adam Rimmer made a late save from Forbes to keep a clean sheet as Sports rounded off an impressive first performance under the floodlights.