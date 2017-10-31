Bowden bags brace as Saints take three points

Josh Bowden struck twice as Brackley Town Saints beat Binfield 4-1 in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash.

All the goals came in the second half of the premier division clash at Stubbs Lane.

In a first half devoid of goals both sides huffed and puffed without either team being able to put together any play of enough quality to open the other up.

Into the second half and a perfect chipped pass from Ryan Knight found Bowden who headed home. Saints increased their lead when Alex Stott struck a looping cross shot deep towards the home sides far post and keeper Henry Craven was left stranded as the ball dipped into his net.

A wonderful pass from Chris Jordan was met perfectly on the volley by Matt Johnson but Craven made a superb save only to push the ball up in the air and it was headed past him by Charlie Kille.

A fine period of pass and move football opened up the home side and Bowden strolled in to apply the finish for the visitors fourth goal.

Binfield got a late consolation when Alex Colverd capitalised on some sloppy defending to score with the last kick of the game.