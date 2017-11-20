Bowden and Stott at the double as Saints hit eight

Brackley Town Saints thumped Burnham 8-0 in the UHLSport Hellenic League premier division.
A first half header from Khris Oti gave Saints a halftime lead and after the restart Burnham were reduced to ten men. Lewis Baldwin doubled the lead from the penalty spot before centre-back Joe Ward scored from a corner.
Ryan Knight added a tidy finish from an Alex Stott pull-back before Josh Bowden finished off a pass from Matt Johnson.
Burnham’s job was made even harder when they were reduced to nine men following a high tackle on Dan Middleton. Bowden powered home his second goal before substitute Alex Stott struck two late goals.
