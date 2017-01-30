Ardley cruise into the next round

Ardley United moved into the next round of the Bluefin Sport Supplementary Cup with a 5-0 victory over Old Woodstock Town.

The UHLSport Hellenic League premier division side were too strong for their Division One West visitors in Friday’s fourth round tie.

James McCarthy and Matt Cruse went close before Ardley took an early lead. A free-kick was met by a glancing header from Cruse which flew into the top corner.

Callum Green fired wide for the visitors before Russell Benwell was denied by Nick Bennion.

In between, Sergio Guerrero fired over before Ryan Knight hit the bar and then saw his shot parried by Chris Bunning and a defender cleared off the line.

After the restart, Bobby Gosling tested Bennion and Benwell’s deflected shot came back off a post. But Ardley doubled their advantage when Leam Howards chased a long ball and got past his marker to beat the advancing Bunning.

Ardley increased their lead when a throw-in was flicked on by Troy Bryan and Howards out-jumped Bunning to head home.

Just before the end Jack Ross beat Bunning to a back pass and the ball fell for Nathaniel Lewars to side-foot home.

In the final minute a long clearance saw Lewars and Bunning collide in the air and Bryan tapped into an empty net.

Manager Paul Davis said: “We started the game very well and got to grips with the conditions. I made a few changes in order to get those who haven’t had as much game time the chance to push for more.

“We didn’t get going first half but with the changes I expected us to go on and score more goals in the second half. We weren’t ruthless enough towards the end although we created plenty of chances.

“But we are through to the next round of another competition inside a week.”