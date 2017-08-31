Is this the year for a good run in the cup?

So, all that’s missing then is a long overdue decent run in the Emirates FA Cup.

And, given Banbury United’s excellent start to the season, this could be the year the club embarks on a good run in the competition.

The Puritans have won five games on the spin to top the Evo-Stik Southern League and welcome Tiverton Town to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium for Saturday’s preliminary round tie.

The premier division outfit are managed by the experienced Martyn Rogers and United boss Mike Ford knows he will have the West Country side set-up to counter his side’s attacking threat.

Ford said: “This will be our toughest test so far, everyone wants to beat us because of the start we’ve made and Tiverton will be coming here to do that.

“Martyn Rogers always sets his sides up to be organised and difficult to beat. But all you can ask for in the FA Cup is a home draw, to play well and have a bit of luck on the day.”

And Ford wants everyone connected with the club, including the supporters, to cherish the good times again.

Ford said: “Sometimes I feel fans just expect us to win every game and victories are not being celebrated as they were in the past. I don’t want fans to get blasé about we’re achieving, they have to remember where this club was a few seasons ago when they were losing every week.

“I want to see the supporters value everything we achieve on the pitch and not just expect it to happen.”