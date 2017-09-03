Ford has mixed feelings despite Puritans going through

Banbury United manager Mike Ford had mixed feelings despite seeing his side book their place in Monday’s draw for the next round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Puritans served up a super second half performance to beat Tiverton Town 4-2 in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Trailing at the interval to Levi Landricomb’e opener, United turned the tie around in the second half. Goals from Jefferson Louis, on the score sheet now in all six games, a couple of crackers from Darren Pond and Ravi Shamsi, plus a late header from substitute Conor McDonagh saw United through in a thriller.

But Ford said: “It’s great that we’re through and I’m looking forward to the draw.

“But the two goals we gave away were awful and they should be a wake-up call for certain players in my side. Some players took liberties and got found out in the first half.

“Our mind-set wasn’t to keep a clean sheet, our forward players have got certain players off the hook.

“I’m a little bit frustrated because Tiverton let us have the ball in the first half and we didn’t work out that we should have missed our midfield out and go forward straight away.

“We did that in the second half but it was my bench which dictated the change in our play. The players on the pitch just didn’t get it in the first half.

“All we said at halftime was pretty basic stuff. We scored a couple of cracking goals but then let them back in it, one ball again caught us out.”

And Ford had special praise for Shamsi, adding: “You need players like Ravi [Shamsi] on the pitch to win certain games because they’ve got that little bit of magic in them.

“We’ve scored 20 goals in six games because we’ve got some great attacking players but we have got to be better than that defensively.”