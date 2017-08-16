Ford happy to see Puritans make perfect start

Banbury United have made the best possible start to the Evo-Stik Southern League season with six points from two games.

Tuesday’s 3-1 victory at Chesham United followed Saturday’s 5-1 opening day premier division success over Dorchester Town and boss Mike Ford was happy with that.

He said: “It was a fantastic win, 3-1 didn’t flatter us, I thought we were good value.

“I thought we were a bit flat at the start of the game but we began to dominate and deservedly took the lead. But straight from the kick-off they nearly scored and that was naive.

“Conor McDonagh was again our stand-out player and got his reward with our second goal but then we concede from a ridiculous corner a minute later. That’s not good game management.

“But we showed fantastic character to keep going and defend our box and Jefferson Louis was able to do what he’s been doing for the past 20 years.

“Chesham were always going to put the ball in the box late on, whether it was from a corner or open play, so we needed more height in there. I brought Tom Bradbury on to add to us defensively, sometimes it’s difficult to change things if it’s going well but you can make substitutions to counter what the opposition is trying to do.”