FA Cup: Super Saints see off Braintree to march into next round

Brackley Town’s pedigree in the Emirates FA Cup remains as strong as ever as they stormed into the fourth qualifying round again.

Saints thumped Braintree Town 4-1 in Saturday’s third qualifying round tie which was billed as the clash of top of the table National League North versus South and it was Kevin Wilkin’s side who won it by some margin.

Saints took the lead as early as the third minute through Glenn Walker who finished past keeper Nathan McDonald at the third time of asking, his initial header from Shane Byrne’s first time cross and follow-up shot were both repelled at close range. On the half hour mark only the post came between Alex Gudger’s header and a second goal after a fine move that deserved better.

In the second half Luke Graham’s towering header and Ellis Myles’ fierce shot put Saints in an unassailable position before the hour mark. Aaron Williams headed a fourth goal midway through the second period set up astutely by Adam Walker while Karl Olyide fired in a late consolation for the visitors.

Wilkin said: “It was a good all-round team performance but I’m disappointed we did not keep a clean sheet. We took our chances when they came along and could have scored more.

“There were some very strong performances in the team. When we play as we can on a good surface, moving the ball and passing, we need fear no-one.”

Looking ahead to Monday’s draw Wilkin was clear what he hoped for. He added: “We would like another home draw.

“We got only one in the whole of last season so another game here at St James Park in the next round would be good. Last season we played more games than any other side at our level because of our runs in both the FA Cup and Trophy.

“I want us to be the team this season playing more games than anybody else – that’s what success looks like. The players are fit and full of running and just want to play so let’s see how we get on in the next round.”