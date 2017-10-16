FA Cup: Saints face away trip if they win replay

Brackley Town will face a trip to Leatherhead in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup - if they can get past Billericay Town at the second attempt on Tuesday.

It was the fifth time Saints have been in the first round draw, having twice knocked out Gillingham in recent seasons. And in Monday’s live draw on BBC, Saints were handed a tie at Bostik Football League Premier Division side Leatherhead who beat Margate 2-1 on Saturday.

Shane Byrne’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Saints a replay following Saturday’s 3-3 fourth qualifying round draw with Billericay. Aaron Williams gave Saints the lead but Alex Gudger was red-carded on the stroke of halftime and straight after the restart Adam Cunnington equalised.

Substitute Louise Theophanous and Cunnington twice put Billericay in front in the second half but goals from Adam Walker and Shane Byrne earned Saints a replay.