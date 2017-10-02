FA Cup: Saints at home again in the next round

Brackley Town have been handed another home draw in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates Cup.

Saints will entertain either Vanarama National League South side Hungerford Town or Bostik Ithsmian League big spenders Billericay Town, who face a replay, later this month following Monday’s draw.

Saints saw off Braintree Town 4-1 in Saturday’s third qualifying round clash with goals from Glenn Walker, Luke Graham, Ellis Myles and Arron Williams.

And now they will be looking to make it into the first round proper for the fifth time in the club’s history. Saints knocked out Gillingham for the second time in recent years in the first round last season before bowing out at Blackpool.

Now manager Kevin Wilkin will be looking to get through and, maybe, pull one of the big Football League clubs out of the hat in the first round proper.

Meanwhile, Shildon, who knocked Banbury United out of the competition, face another tough test after they were drawn away against National League Guiseley.

The County Durham outfit are the joint lowest club left in the FA Cup at this stage.