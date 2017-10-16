FA Cup: Gudger is available for replay at Billericay

Brackley Town will face a trip to Leatherhead in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup - if they can get past Billericay Town at the second attempt on Tuesday.

It was the fifth time Saints have been in the first round draw, having twice knocked out Gillingham in recent seasons. And in Monday’s live draw on BBC, Saints were handed a tie at Bostik Football League Premier Division side Leatherhead who beat Margate 2-1 on Saturday.

Shane Byrne’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Saints a replay following Saturday’s 3-3 fourth qualifying round draw with Billericay in which Alex Gudger was red-carded.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “I’m sure all three teams will fancy getting through to the second round with that draw. It always adds a bit extra to any tie when you know who you will play if you get through.”

Despite Saturday’s red card, Gudger is available for tonight’s replay but will miss three Vanarama National League North games. Jimmy Armson will not be risked at Billericay as he continues his recovery from long-term injury.