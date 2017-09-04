FA Cup: Ford sees his wish granted with another home tie

Banbury United boss Mike Ford got his wish granted when Monday’s draw for the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup was made.

The Puritans will entertain UHLSport Hellenic League premier division outfit Thatcham Town, who beat Hamworthy United 5-1 in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie.

Now it’s up to us to go out and win it because clearly we’ll be expected to do that Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We couldn’t have asked for anymore really. I said I wanted a home tie against a team which we could beat and we’ve been given one against a side from two steps lower. Now it’s up to us to go out and win it because clearly we’ll be expected to do that but we will show them due respect.

“The pressure will be on for us to win the game but that’s been no different to the last few games with teams wanting to end our winning run. The players have got used to dealing with the expectations each week.”

Meanwhile Brackley Town will travel to Kingstonian for their second qualifying round tie.

The Bostik Football League premier division side edged past Shoreham in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie while Saints had a bye.