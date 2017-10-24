Banbury need their shooting boots

Banbury manager Steve Brooker will be looking for his side to pack their shooting boots for Saturday’s trip to the south coast.

Brooker saw Banbury squander more opportunities as they drew 1-1 at Tulse Hill & Dulwich in Saturday’s South Premier Hockey League fixture.

Banbury gifted the home side their first division two point of the season and tumbled down to seventh despite not having lost so far.

Banbury started brightly again, creating chances that seemed easier to score than to miss, with strong moves down both flanks, mainly through Barney Williams, Aussie Kieran Symons and Jonny Stirrup but balls flashing across the D failed to find a Banbury stick.

When Banbury did get shots away, outstanding work from the home keeper kept them at bay. Eventually the pressure began to tell and Symons was able to slot home a penalty corner in the last minute of the first period.

The visitors again began the second period well, forcing another great series of saves from the home keeper and committing crass misses to squander chances that should have settled the game.

But it was Tulse Hill who scored next to level. The equaliser followed an extraordinary goal line save by Symons but Gregor Rosenkranz pushed home when the ball was not properly cleared to safety.

Banbury were unable to repeat the feat of recent weeks and snatch a late goal so they had to settle for a draw.

Brooker said: “We have come away disappointed from a game that should have been put beyond doubt in the first half against opposition from the bottom of the table. We need to settle these games when we get the chances if we are to maintain a challenge for promotion.

“This week we travel to mid–table Trojans on the south coast and we know what to work on in training!”