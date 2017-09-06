Ferguson duo clinch second places

Jeremy and Andrew Ferguson came away from the latest round of the Radical European Masters at Silverstone with two second place finishes, despite a disastrous start to the weekend.

It was their second time out in the new Radical SR8 but the Banbury based RAW Motorsports team were looking for success on home soil.

After qualifying the car was found to be underweight which left Andrew to start race one from the back of the grid.

He was up to sixth on the opening lap and keen to challenge the SR3’s of Ivan Lukasevich and Jack Manchester. Having demoted Lukasevich on lap three, he was straight onto Manchester’s tail, but his rival was almost attacking John Corbett’s SR8 for third.

“He forced Corbett wide onto the grass and I got by, I thought there was plenty of room, we touched at Luffield and both spun, he got away again and I stalled and was later penalised,” Andrew explained.

After the pit-stops Jeremy had managed to climb back to tenth before a stop go penalty was given for the earlier contact, only for another as Andrew hadn’t been completely out of the car before refuelling and a third when Jeremy was penalised for speeding in the pit-lane.

“I think the only penalty we didn’t get was for track limits,” Jeremy concluded after finishing tenth overall and fourth in class.

In race two, Jeremy started and made rapid progress, taking Jim Booth’s SR8 and Stuart Moseley’s SR3 on consecutive laps, to hold third place for the whole of the first half.

With Andrew in for part two he was a solid third within a couple of laps and when John Harrison’s retired, it became second. Although leader Scott Mansell was in the clear, Andrew brought the car home in second place.

Jeremy gained seven places on the opening lap of race three, and was soon challenging early leader Corbett for third. Corbett proved to be stern opposition and although they held station, it became a duel for third after Paddy McClughan retired, but the pit-stop window was open again.

Jeremy stayed in for the final stint of the weekend and once the stops were completed only Jim Booth’s lay ahead. By lap 20 he had not only caught Booth but had was the new leader, however Scott Mansell had taken over from Corbett and snatched the victory with six laps left.