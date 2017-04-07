Fagg and Sarazin secure top ten finish in the first outing

Nissan 370Z entrant SWR made an encouraging start to its maiden season in the GT4 European Series Northern Cup at Misano in Italy at the weekend.

Rookie pairing Charlie Fagg and Romain Sarazin raced to a pair of highly competitive results including a best of tenth place for the Chipping Norton team.

Forming part of a huge 33-car grid, the team delivered good speed and only an unfortunate pit-lane infringement penalty prevented SWR from challenging for a top five result in race two.

Even so, team principal Ken Page was delighted with the performance displayed and says there is a huge amount to build on as the championship prepares to visit UK shores for the next round in May at Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.

He said: “The GT4 European Series Northern Cup is a great championship to be part of and it’s a very competitive grid.

“Starting the season with a night race was fantastic and, overall, we’re all happy with the performance we produced throughout the weekend. Both lads did a great job in the car and raced very strongly.

“We were really unfortunate with the pit-lane infringement call from the officials in race two, a top five or six was on the cards, but we’re still pleased with the end result. Charlie gained some great experience and was pleased with the car, he raced very well in both his stints.

“We’re really looking forward to Brands Hatch now. The plan now is to build on this and move forward.”

Reflecting on his maiden endurance racing event, Fagg added: “The weekend was positive overall.

“I was surprised how the BOP [Balance of Performance] was for our car but, nevertheless, I was ready for a fight and I was fast in both practice sessions, the car felt good. When it came to qualifying, I was happy with ninth after three red flags caused me to only get one lap.

“Race one was a fantastic experience into the night. Romain had a great start and I crossed the line in tenth after getting handed the car in 13th.

“For race two, I had a great start as well to move straight into eighth and then up into third before the pit-stop. Unfortunately, as Romain exited the pits, the stop was too short and we had a five second stop-go which bumped us down to 13th.

“Romain had a very strong finish before the penalty and his pace was consistently fast. Hopefully, we can build on this and maybe get some ballast taken out for Brands Hatch next month.”