F1: Hamilton needs a top five finish to clinch another title

Lewis Hamilton took another big step towards the FIA F1 Drivers’ Championship with victory in the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver now needs just a top five finish in the next race in Mexico to win the title following Sunday’s win at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Team-mate Valterri Bottas came fifth while Hamilton’s margin of victory was a whopping 10.143 seconds over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. And Sunday’s victory secured the constructor’s title for the Brackley team.

Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 14th and 16th, respectively.

The duo produced tenacious drives in the Banbury team’s home race, with the outcome not indicative of the effort.

Grosjean started 12th and ran as high as ninth from laps 15 to 16. Magnussen started 17th and also worked his way up the leader board, earning his best running position of 11th from laps 30 to 31.

Haas is eighth in the constructors standings with 43 points, five points behind seventh-place Renault following Carlos Sainz junior’s seventh place finish on his debut for the Enstone team.