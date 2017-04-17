F1: Grosjean returns another top ten finish in Bahrain

For the second race running, Haas F1 Team scored a point-paying result as Romain Grosjean delivered an eighth-place finish in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday.

Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix by 6.660 seconds over Mercedes AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton to earn his second victory of 2017.

Grosjean started ninth in the 57-lap race at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir and held his position amid the always chaotic start, a lap-16 restart and two pit stops.

After his final stop at the end of lap 32, where Grosjean swapped his Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tires for a new set of Yellow softs, he used the fresh rubber to overtake the Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat for eighth on lap 38. Grosjean maintained the spot through the checkered flag to take his first point-scoring finish of the year.

Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen did not have the opportunity to vie for points.

After rising from his 20th-place starting spot to 15th, Magnussen’s race ended after eight laps when an electronics issue cut his car’s power supply, forcing him to pull off at turn eight. Magnussen finished eighth the week before in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s eighth-place effort was his fifth top ten finish in six career Formula One starts at Bahrain.

Three rounds into the season, the Banbury team remains seventh in the constructor standings with eight points, four behind sixth-place Toro Rosso and six ahead of eighth-place Renault. Grosjean and Magnussen are tied for 10th in the driver standings with four points apiece.