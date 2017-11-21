Double title success for Aston Martin

Aston Martin Racing clinched the GTE Am drivers’ and teams’ titles in the final round of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship in Bahrain on Saturday.

Capping an astonishing season that included seven pole positions and four victories for the crew of the #98 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GTE, Paul Dalla Lana, Mathias Lauda and Pedro Lamy covered themselves in glory on the series’ final visit to the Bahrain International Circuit.

It’s the icing on the cake for the whole team and everyone involved in Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Racing team boss Paul Howarth

Having started from pole position, the #98 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GTE delivered a storming drive to take an emphatic victory of the season in the Bapco 6 Hours of Bahrain, securing a dream result for everyone in the team and those back at the factory in the UK.

After coming out on top in a fierce battle with the #98 car’s chief championship rival in the first stint, Lauda handed over to Dalla Lana who drove two brilliant stints to keep the car in control of its destiny. Aston Martin Racing stalwart Lamy had the honour of bringing the car home at the flag having built up an indomitable lead in his two stints.

In GTE Pro, Aston Martin Racing was unable to repeat the success of 2016, where Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen clinched the world crown, as the V8 Vantage GTE bowed of the Pro category.

Having shown excellent pace in qualifying, ultimately the challenge of the #97 and #95 crews faded in the race to sixth and seventh positions in class.

Team boss Paul Howarth said: “It’s brilliant to still be world champions as a team. Having conceded the FIA GTE Pro titles, we’ve won the GTE Am titles for Aston Martin Racing.

“Seven poles, four wins, the Am class and GTE Pro wins in Le Mans and Mexico. It’s the icing on the cake for the whole team and everyone involved in Aston Martin Racing.”