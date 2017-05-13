Wright puts Banbury on way to back-to-back victories

Olly Wright was in impressive form with the ball as Banbury made it back-to-back wins in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury beat newly-promoted Horspath by nine wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture at Oxford where Wright took four wickets to set up the visitors for a facile victory. Captain Lloyd Sabin saw his side home with a half-century in reply.

Sabin inserted Horspath and they found it difficult to score runs as wickets fell at regular intervals. Wright took out the top three batsmen, bowling Jamie Stead before taking the wicket of fellow opener Robert Eason, caught by Tom Bartlett for 21, who turned out to be Horspath’s top scorer.

Only Stephen Green 20no could off any real resistance as Horspath were dismissed for 117 runs in the 44th over with Wright taking 4-13. Jack Wilkins picked up 2-15 and Richard West claimed 2-29 while wicket keeper Will Hawtin took three catches.

In reply, Tom Bartlett went early but fellow opener Craig Haupt gave Banbury a solid start with 42 runs off 83 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Sabin came in to make an unbeaten half-century, including six fours and three sixes, as Banbury reached the target in the 27th over.