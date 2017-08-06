Wright goes nap as Banbury bounce back at Burnham

Olly Wright took five wickets as Banbury bounced back to winning ways at Burnham in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Captain Lloyd Sabin had demanded a positive response following last weekend’s heavy defeat against rivals Great & Little Tew. And his players responded on Saturday with a ten wicket win at division one basement boys Burnham.

Having inserted Burnham, Sabin saw the hosts make a decent start with opener Fahad Raja making 27 before he was trapped lbw by Wright who then bowled Adnan Malik for 36 runs. Those two were the only batsmen to make good scores as the Banbury attack ripped through the middle and lower order.

Burnham were dismissed for 133 runs in the 46th over with Wright taking 5-53 and Ollie Clarke taking 2-1.

In reply, Sabin and fellow opener Craig Haupt saw Banbury home in the 32nd over. The Banbury skipper hit an unbeaten 84 runs while Haupt added 45 runs.