Woodward leads the way as Great Tew end Banbury’s unbeaten start

Henry Woodward led Great & Little Tew home to an important victory over Banbury in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture.

Going into the division one game on the back of two defeats, the pressure was on Harry Smith’s side but they came up trumps to inflict a first defeat on Banbury at Ledwell Road.

Woodward completed an unbeaten half-century for Tew, something Olly Wright matched for Banbury, but it was the hosts who took the spoils.

Having elected to bat, Lloyd Sabin saw his top order all fail for the first time this year as Banbury were reduced to 16-3 as openers Craig Haupt and Tom Bartlett were soon joined back in the pavilion by their captain.

Charlie Hill 18 and Richard West 17 stopped the rot and took Banbury on to 55-4. But wickets continued to fall with Will Hawtin 18 the only other batsman to contribute before Jack Wilkins and Wright came together.

The pair put on 74 runs as Banbury finished on 171-8, Wilkins remained unbeaten on 32, which included three fours, while Wright was 52 not out, with six fours and one six. Joe Thomas took 3-28 while Jancan Adams picked up 2-27 and Ian Bryan claimed 2-29.

In reply, Banbury reduced Tew to 37-2 before Woodward came to the crease. Woodward and Curtly Slatter, with a quick-fire 31 off 42 balls, took the hosts on to 95-3.

Woodward and Adams 24 put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket to take Tew ever closer to the target. Woodward remained at the crease as he and Robbie Shurmer saw their side home in the 41st over.

Woodward hit an unbeaten 63 runs off 82 balls which included five fours as Tew took the honours.