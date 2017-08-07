Wilson hits half-century as for the leaders

Have your say

Cherwell League division three leaders Westbury marched on at the top with a crushing eight wicket win at Banbury III.

Westbury put their hosts in on winning the toss and proceeded to bowl them out for just 76 as Charlie Purton took 3-20 and Charlie Harper 3-27.

The visitors wasted little time reaching the target, cruising home in 17.4 overs as Tom Wilson hit 61no.

Wolverton kept up the pressure on the leaders as they thumped hosts Horley by eight wickets.

Horley had no answer to Idrees Butt 5-14 and Ahsan Malik 3-34 as they were skittled for 90. Atif Akhlaq 48 then led Wolverton to 94-2 in the 16th over.

Horspath III remain rooted to the foot of the division four table after they lost by four wickets at home to Brackley, who moved up to third place.

Adrian Manger scored 41 in Horspath’s 191 all out. But it was not enough as Brackley reached 194-6 in the penultimate over, Eric Carpenter hitting 50 and Stuart Berry taking 4-65.

Cropredy II’s last pair clung on for a draw at Kimble in division five.

The home side declared on 236-8 in the 45th over, Jonathan Tizzard hitting 69 and George Deeley taking 4-46.

James Coleman 50, Tom Bunting 43 and Jake Walters 43 shone in Cropredy’s reply but they lost regular wickets, finishing on 207-9 to deny the home side victory.

Christopher Lamb’s 6-72 was in vain for Sandford St Martin II, who lost by 109 runs at home to Banbury IV in division six.

Banbury set 222-6, Steve Partington hitting 58. Partington then took 4-9 and Kieran Churchill 3-14 as Sandford were all out for only 113 in reply.