White and Brock pave the way for Tew to earn draw

Great & Little Tew II held on for a draw in a rain affected match against visitors Buckingham Town II In division two of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Joe White took 3-8 and Lloyd Brock 3-59 as Buckingham were bowled out for 131.

Tew had 26 overs to bat in their reply and they finished on 108-7, Josh Garrett top scoring with 32.

Banbury III went top of division three after their clash with visitors East Oxford was the only game to survive Saturday’s deluge.

In a thrilling clash, Banbury posted 142-3 in 42 overs as Andrew Stevens hit an unbeaten 62 and Stuart Armstrong 53. Steve Partington then claimed 3-16 as East Oxford were bowled out for 139.

In division four, Shipton-under-Wychwood II just missed out on victory at Brackley, who had set them 145 for victory.

Steve Carvey returned magnificent figures of 5-5 as Brackley posted 144-5 in a rain-reduced 37 overs. Shipton had 28 overs to reach the target but they finished just 14 runs short on 130-5.

Cropredy II defeated visitors Kingston Bagpuize by 51 runs in division five.

Pete Cooling top scored with 34 as Cropredy posted 178-7 in 46 overs. James Coleman then claimed 5-14 for Cropredy as Kingston were bowled out for 127 in their reply.

Thame Town III and Cropredy III shared the spoils in a draw in division nine.

Three wickets apiece for Callum Hay 3-23, Josh Tustain 3-24 and Johannes Van Reen 3-34 helped to dismiss Thame for 132 in 45 overs. Cropredy made no effort to chase the target in the 28 overs they had available, opting to shut up shop, crawling to 39-5, George Patey taking 3-5.