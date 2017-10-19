Weston is on top form with the ball

Radway beat Sandford St Martin A by six wickets in division two of the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Barry Weston took 4-0 as Sandford were shot out for 38 runs with Scott Reynolds 19 to scoring, and Sam Douthwaite 12 to saw Radway home.

Hinton in the Hedges beat Bodicote by 55 runs.

Will Peel-Yates 36 and Rob Turvey 32no helped Hinton to 164-4 while Ash Malik took 2-59. Rob Turvey took 1-33 as Bodicote were dismissed for 109 with Anthony Baker 32 top scoring.

Banbury beat Broughton & North Newington by four wickets.

George Tate took 2-21 as Broughton were dismissed for 94 runs with Jamie Abbotts 29 and Clarke Berry 28 top scoring. Mark Pallett 27no led Banbury home.

Charlbury beat Azad by 45 runs.

Tom Nash 36no and Nick Merry 27 led Charlbury to 101-5. Merry then took 4-18 to skittle Azad out.