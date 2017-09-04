Westbury secure runners-up spot

Westbury wrapped up the runners-up spot in division three of the Cherwell Cricket League with an astonishing nine wicket victory against Oxford Downs II.

Harry Williams took 6-12 and Charlie Harper 4-11 as Westbury ran through the Downs’ order for a paltry 25, Paddy Daniel top scoring with seven! Westbury then reached 28-1 in the eighth over to secure promotion.

Banbury III ended on a high as their 56 run win against Cublington to ensure they stayed up.

Neil Megson hit 51 to help Banbury to 231-9 in their 53 overs. And fellow veteran Mike Simpson then took 4-69 to dismiss visitors Cublington for 175 to secure the victory.

Bicester & North Oxford ended with a crushing 151 run victory at Horley.

Bicester racked up 284 all out, Dan Savin hitting 76no and Lewis Moore 51. Horley fell for 133 in their reply, Daniel Clark taking 5-21 and David Finch hitting 65.

Minster Lovell II wrapped up the second promotion spot in division seven with an excellent nine wicket win against champions Horley II.

Minster ran through Horley for just 52 as youngster George Simms took 5-16. Minster took just 14.5 overs to take maximum points.

Westbury II were denied the second promotion spot by Witney Mills II.

Westbury posted 170-8 in their 45 overs, Tom Boardman hitting 55 and Richard Tilley taking 3-51. Tilley then scored 48 as Mills resolutely clung on for a draw at 131-8.