Westbury’s defeat sees them pipped to the title by Wolverton

Long-time leaders Westbury finally saw their Cherwell Cricket League division three title hopes ended by Wolverton.

They beat Westbury by 57 runs to secure the crown.

Westbury put their hosts in to bat and Charlie Purton 3-44 helped to bowl them out for just 146.

But another super spell from Idrees Butt 4-25, backed up by Haroon Malik 3-27, sent Westbury tumbling to 89 all out.

Horley thumped struggling Great Brickhill II by 137 runs.

Batting first, Horley were all out off the final ball of their innings for 283, David Taylor and Stephen King both scoring 97. Brickhill got nowhere near as they were rolled over for 146, David Finch the pick of the attacking taking 5-55.

Steve Roberts returned brilliant figures of 7-34 as Oxford Downs II saw off visitors Banbury III by 41 runs.

Downs were all out for 190 as Charan Chahal hit 73 and Chris Phillips took 4-37. Veteran pair Mike Simpson 45 and Neil Merson 34 were on form for Banbury but Roberts ran through the card as the visitors were bowled out for 149.

Thame Town II beat third-placed Brackley by 19 runs in division four.

Batting first, Thame posted 203-8 in their 53 overs, Justin Avery top scoring with 53. Eric Carpenter struck 94 in Brackley’s reply but they were bowled out for 184 as Alastair Thomas took 4-38.

Patrick Somerton’s fine haul of 6-63 helped Cropredy II to a four wicket win at Oxford III in division five.

Oxford were restricted to 159-9 in their 53 overs before James Coleman 56no and Peter Cooling 30 led Cropredy to 160-6.

Mohammed Fayyaz took 5-21 as Twyford II thrashed hosts Sandford St Martin II by eight wickets to keep their promotion hopes live in division six.

Sandford, who could only field nine players, were bowled out for 67 as Fayyaz ran riot. Twyford then took just 13.3 overs to ease to 68-2.

Horley II wrapped up the division seven title in style with a crushing eight wicket win at home to Cublington II.

David Quinney 3-23 and Craig Lynes 3-34 ran through the Cublington card for 105 before Perran Moon hit an unbeaten 57 as Horley eased to 106-2.

Guy Holmes struck an unbeaten 109 as Thame Town III beat Banbury V by 94 runs.