Wait goes on for Haupt as Banbury collapse at Wycombe

The wait goes on for Banbury batsman Craig Haupt to set a new Home Counties Premier Cricket League record.

The left-hander is closing in on 10,000 league runs and would be the first batsman to reach the milestone but now he has just one game left to do it this season.

Banbury lost Saturday’s division one fixture by 111 runs at High Wycombe where Haupt could only add nine more runs to his total, meaning he still needs 33 to make the magic 10,000 mark.

Having won the toss, captain Lloyd Sabin inserted the hosts and Banbury soon had them in trouble at 13-2 with both openers going cheaply. Edmund Casterton was bowled by Aizaz Cheema who then accounted for Gavin Baker.

Patrick Castleden 21 and Nathan Hawkes 38 steadied the ship as Wycombe reached 58-3. But it was the partnership between Kavishka Anjula and Cameron Parsons which put the hosts back in a strong position as they took Wycombe on to 155-5.

Parsons 52 and Andrew Higgins 54 took the score past the 200 mark and Wycombe finally closed on 253-9 while Cheema took 3-41.

In reply, Banbury were soon in trouble themselves with Sabin caught by Castleden off Thomas Hampton for 15. Haupt soon departed, caught by Higgins off Hampton, quickly followed by Ollie Clarke as Banbury slumped to 44-3.

Jack Wilkins 30 and Charlie Hill 28 put on 62 runs for the fourth wicket but wickets began to fall at regular intervals. The lower order failed to trouble the scorers as Uzair Amjaid ripped through them as Banbury were dismissed for a disappointing 143 runs in the 35th over, with Amjaid taking an impressive 4-16, while Parsons finished with 3-32.