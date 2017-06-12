Tredwell turns back years to keep the leaders on top

Richard Tredwell rolled back the years with a five wicket haul as division three leaders Westbury hammered Bicester & North Oxford by 72 runs in Saturday’s Cherwell Cricket League clash.

In the first win/lose match of the season, off spinner Tredwell’s fine figures of 5-63 put the seal on Westbury’s victory after they had racked up 268-9 in their 50 overs after being invited to bat first.

A 90 run stand between inform openers Tom Gurney 70 and Olly Tice 35 got the hosts off to a flying start. Charlie Williams added 42 before the visitors clawed their way back with Will Gurney falling for a duck and Graham Judd 17.

Sam Harper added some middle order impetus for the home side as he struck 47 from 37 balls, including five fours and a six, and Westbury closed their 50 overs on a formidable 268-9. Bicester skipper Ryan Moore took 3-56, with Chris De Kock taking 3-70.

Bicester’s reply got off to a poor start as Nick Moorman was bowled for four in the first over.

But a 76 run partnership between Alister Gibbins and Matthew Collins got Bicester back on track. Gibbins hit 65 and Collins 34 before the introduction of Tredwell into the attack turned the tide.

Tredwell removed both Gibbins and Collins, plus William Irving for a duck as Bicester slumped to 125-4. The wickets kept coming, Tredwell removing Dan Murphy to a sharp Will Gurney stumping.

At 150-5, Bicester were falling well behind the required rate, as the spin of Tredwell continued to turn the screw. The visitors lost their final five wickets for 46 runs, being bowled out for 196 in the 48th over as Westbury collected maximum points to stay top.

Horley were too strong for Oxford Downs II as they crushed their visitors by 122 runs.

Downs inserted Horley and they were made to rue that decision as they racked up a massive total in 47.4 overs.

Horley got off to a steady start and found themselves at 36-2 when Dave Eaton 65 joined Andrew Stanley 25 at the crease. The pair added 91 before Dave Clark top scored with 76 and Steve Palmer 69 consistently found the boundary in a quick fire partnership of 109. Horley were eventually being bowled out for 314 with Cam Spilsbury the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-65.

In reply, Oxford Downs struggled to get going and could never keep up with the run rate required. Ben Ling played his way to a well worked 88 while Jamie Abbotts 3-40 and Craig Lynes 3-50 bowled well for Horley.

Only Steve Roberts made any more progress later in the innings with 47 as Downs were bowled out for 192.