Ton-up House and Marles send Tew crashing to a heavy defeat

Great & Little Tew failed to end their poor run against Finchampstead as the Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions romped to a 188 run success on Saturday.

Harry Smith’s side could not build on last weekend’s big victory over rivals Banbury at Finchampstead Park where Andrew House and Dan Marles completed centuries for the division one champions.

Finchampstead elected to bat but received an early setback when Gregory Smith was bowled by Robbie Shurmer. But House was joined by Marles and the pair put on 176 runs for the second wicket.

House was finally caught by Andy Harris off Lloyd Brock for 118 runs. Dan Lincoln soon followed, caught by Jancan Adams off Brock, but Marles and Will Rogers took the score on to 287-5.

Marles was finally caught by Henry Woodward off Harris for 107 runs. But Rogers remained at the crease to make 47 runs as Finchampstead posted 301-5 off their 50 overs.

It was a long day in the field without much reward for the visitors as Harris picked up 2-52 and Brock finished with 2-62.

And Tew were soon in trouble in their reply, being reduced to 19-3 as openers Smith and Garrett failed to reach double figures. Henry Woodward stuck around but could only muster 17 runs before he departed with the visitors on 61-5.

Robbie Shurmer 38 and Harris 20 edged Tew towards the three-figure mark but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as they were shot out in the 32nd over. Anthony Parson did the damage with 4-14 while Max Uttley took an impressive 3-8 and Jonathan Dewes backed up with 3-48.