Tice leads the way as Westbury go top with a big victory

Westbury climbed to the top of division three of the Cherwell Cricket League as they thumped Banbury III by nine wickets.

Some tight and well disciplined bowling from the opening pair of Andy Clark 2-21 and Harry Williams restricted Banbury to 27-2 off the first 21 overs before Mark Pallett 57 and Stuart Armstrong 50 helped the visitors set 186-8 in their 53 overs. Richard Tredwell took 2-31 and Graham Judd 3-36 while Olly Tice notably took five outfield catches.

In reply, Tice then carried his bat for an unbeaten 78 and fellow opener Tom Gurney hit a classy 96 as the pair put on 183 runs for the first wicket. Westbury comfortably reached their target in 36th over.

Horley picked up their first win, ending the unbeaten record of hosts Wolverton Town with a five wicket victory.

James Wimbush took 5-43 and Steve Palmer 4-47 to help dismiss Wolverton for only 105 runs. Stephen King then struck an unbeaten 53 as Horley got home in the 25th over.

Horspath III held their nerve to edged a thrilling encounter against hosts Brackley by one run in division four.

Horspath were asked to bat first and they struggled to 126 all out in the 52nd over as Rob Cartwright took 3-24 and Douglas Smith 3-29, Alex Thomas top scoring with 41. Stuart Berry claimed 3-26 in Brackley’s reply as they fell to 125 all out off the final ball of the match.

Cropredy slipped to a two wicket defeat at home to Kimble in division five.

They were bowled out for 178, before Kimble edged in at 180-8 with nine balls to spare.