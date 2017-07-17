Tice and Markham boost the leaders

Westbury slammed struggling Great Brickhill II by 145 runs to stay clear at the top of division three of the Cherwell Cricket League.

In testing conditions, the in-form Olly Tice hit a classy 88 and Tom Gurney 38 put on 92 runs for the first wicket in a rain-affected match. Great Brickhill reduced Westbury to 197-6 before William Gurney added a quick fire 20 from 18 balls to push Westbury up to 247-9 from their reduced 46 overs after the early break for rain.

In reply, some excellent new ball bowling from Charlie Harper 2-19 and Harry Williams 3-24 kept Great Brickhill down to 26-5 from the opening 20 overs. George Markham then denied them any sort of fight back with bowling figures of 5-22 to end the innings on just 102 from 34 overs.

Horley thumped rivals Banbury III by 133 runs.

Stephen King 69no, Dave Taylor 65, Dave Eaton 61 and Matthew Keenan 51 all tucked in to the Banbury attack, allowing Horley to rattle up 311-6 in a rain-reduced 311-6. Banbury never got close in their reply, despite 51 from Neil Megson and unbeaten 50 from Daniel Bartlett, as they were restricted to just 178-7 in reply.