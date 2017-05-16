Thomas tops but Banbury have to settle for a draw

An excellent performance from a make-shift Banbury III saw them have to settle for a draw at Horley in division three of the Cherwell Cricket League.

Having been inserted, Banbury were going well before four quick wickets fell quickly and at 85-6 Neil Megson joined Micky Thomas, who contributed a terrific 61. Megson 46no and Andy Prior put on 45 as the innings closed on a competitive 215-7 while Pete Papanfus took 5-59.

In reply, opener Nick Tarrant once again set the platform for Horley with 33 runs from 62 balls. Dave Eaton 44 and Craig Lynes 42no came together at 79-6, taking the score up to 152.

But Horley could only finish on 207-8 with Keith Arnold 4-31 and Imran Mohammed 2-35 bowling good spells for Banbury.

Westbury could not prise out Great Brickhill’s last man as they were held to a draw.

Opting to bat, Westbury’s top order was again bailed out by the lower order after being reduced to 136-7.

William Gurney 35 and Olly Tice 32 added vital runs before Charlie Harper 49no and Sam Harper 40 put on 79 for the final wicket and helped Westbury to 262-9 in their 53 overs.

In reply, Great Brickhill got off to a strong start before wickets began to fall in the middle of the innings. Good knocks from Asif Khan 40no, Austin John 34 and Richard Winchester 31 kept Great Brickhill in contention.

Westbury chipped away but could not get the last wicket as the score finished on 216-9 as Graham Judd took 3-19 and Harry Williams 3-35, Brickhill closing on 216-9.

Minster Lovell made it two wins from two as they edged past visitors Brackley by three wickets in division four.

Jack Simpson’s 3-13 helped to bowl the visitors out for 102, but Minster made hard work of reaching the target.

Minster were thankful to youngster Ollie Mersh, who hit 42, as Minster edged in at 103-7 despite Will Headger taking 3-8.

Brackley II lost by six wickets against Didcot III in division eight.

David Hedger 51 helped Brackley to 145-7 while Alan Prothero took 3-24. Jordan Ford 60no and Peter Sharp 38 top scored as Didcot found the runs in the 41st over despite the efforts of Uzair Khalid 3-35.