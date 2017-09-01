Tew must win final game to stay up

Great & little Tew must win their final game against Horspath to make sure they retain their status in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Harry Smith’s side entertain Burnham who also need to win at Ledwell Road to stay up and send Tew down in their place. Tew are 16 points better off but that will count for nothing in the final win-lose division one fixture of the year.

Smith’s side go into Saturday’s fixture on the back of a 14 run defeat at Tring Park where they came up short after putting themselves in a good position at the end of the first innings.

Smith said: “It’s not what we wanted on the final day but it’s in our hands. We’ve got to dig ourselves out of this position.

“We’ve lost two close games, we did well against Oxford but we were awful at Tring Park. The mental side of the game has been our problem this year but we’ll have to be mentally strong on Saturday.

“We’ve been together as a group, on and off the pitch, for a few years and I hope that will help us on Saturday.”