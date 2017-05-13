Tew are unable to build on opening day success at Slough

Great & little Tew lost by nine wickets at Slough in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Apart from Andy Harris, who completed an unbeaten half-century, Harry Smith’s side struggled with the bat and Slough bided their time before winning Saturday’s division one fixture.

Having been inserted, Tew lost Jordan Garrett with just six runs on the board and the visitors were soon in trouble at 41-2 from which they never fully recovered. Four more wickets fell for just eight runs before Harris 51no did his best to help set a decent target. Harris and Joe White 28 took the score on to 115-7 before the former skipper and Joe Thomas 22 put on 35 runs for the seventh wicket.

Tew were restricted to 155-8 in their 50 overs while Shaan Khan took 3-24.

In reply, Thomas accounted for Nabil Shah 22, who was stumped by wicket keeper Robbie Catling, but fellow opener Fahim Qureshi 74 and Lloyd Paternott 53 saw Slough home in the 39th over.