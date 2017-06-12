Tait puts Banbury on way to victory

George Tait impressed with the bat as Banbury II saw of Cherwell Cricket League division one leaders Dinton II by four wickets to close the gap to three points on Saturday.

Hosts Dinton opted to bat first on winning the toss but were bowled out in 47 overs for 195, despite 64 from Ryan Chapman and 41 from Mark Ludlow. Steve Hart took 3-26 for the visitors.

Banbury lost openers Imran Mohammed and Ben Ward cheaply. But a fine 58 from youngster Tait and 47 from Mark Pallett got Banbury on track and they eased home with five overs to spare at 196-6, Richard Simpson finishing unbeaten on 32.

Improving Sandford St Martin beat Oxford by 118 runs.

Chris Thompson hit 92 and Steve Dobson 66 to help Sandford rattle up 285-8 in their 50 overs, Mark Robey chipping in with 35.

In reply, Oxford were never in the hunt as they were bowled out for 167, Simon Smith taking 4-31 and Tom Rothwell picking up 3-40.

Great & Little Tew II defeated struggling hosts Oxford & Bletchingdon Nondescripts by four wickets to leave them bottom of the table.

Liam Manley 3-10 was the pick of the Tew attack as Nondies were bowled out for 108 in 35.5 overs. Tew lost regular wickets in their reply but reached 111-6 to wrap up victory.

Cropredy fell to a five wicket defeat against visitors Leighton Buzzard Town.

Lee Selfe 3-25 and Jack Kempster 3-29 shone as Buzzard dismissed their hosts for just 125.

And Kempster completed a fine all-round display with 59 not out to lead Buzzard to 128-5.

Michael Race smashed a brilliant century for Cumnor II but it was not enough to force victory as Cropredy II batted out for a draw in division five.

Race hit 101 and Alex Hodder-Williams 61 to help Cumnor to 273-5 in their 53 overs.

Cropredy made no attempt at chasing the target, opting instead to play for the draw, which they comfortably achieved at 200-5, Harry Walters hitting 80 and Jamie Jennings 50 not out.